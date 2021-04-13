US President Joe Biden says America needs to step up computer chip investment to stay ahead of global rivals. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden says America needs to step up computer chip investment to stay ahead of global rivals. Photo: EPA-EFE
US needs to invest to be world leader in computer chips, Joe Biden tells executives, pushing infrastructure plan

  • ‘We need to build the infrastructure of today. China and the rest of the world is not waiting and there’s no reason Americans should wait,’ US president said
  • The chip shortage has delayed a new iPhone and forced car manufacturers to temporarily shut factories because they are running short of the multiple computers needed

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:48am, 13 Apr, 2021

