People gather outside Austin East High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, as police attend the scene following a shooting on Monday. Photo: AP
One dead and several injured, including a police officer, in US high-school shooting
- Details about the shooting are so far unclear and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene
- Last week, Republican Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that would make Tennessee the latest state to soon allow most adults over the age of 21 to carry handguns
