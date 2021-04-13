Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, testifies at the murder trial of Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Miinnesota on Monday. Photo:. Court TV via AP
Derek Chauvin murder trial: ex-policeman did not take actions of a ‘reasonable officer’, says use-of-force expert
- Prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Tuesday, after which the defence will begin presenting its side
- Earlier on Monday, George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd shed tears as he was shown a picture of his late mother and a young George, saying, ‘I miss both of them’
