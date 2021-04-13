US officials are investigating reports of blood clots in six women who were given the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters US officials are investigating reports of blood clots in six women who were given the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
US officials are investigating reports of blood clots in six women who were given the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
US recommends pause in Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots

  • The CDC and FDA are investigating clots in six women after they were vaccinated. Over 6.8 million J&J doses have been administered in the US
  • Until now, concern about unusual blood clots has centred on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, with several countries imposing limits on who can have it

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:31pm, 13 Apr, 2021

