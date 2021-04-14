US President Joe Biden has said that China is America’s most serious competitor. Photo: AP
US issues subpoena to Chinese firm as part of supply chain review
- Similar to the Trump White House, Biden’s administration has taken a relatively hard line on Chinese companies, citing national security
- The president has said it plans to allow a Trump-era rule targeting Chinese technology firms deemed a threat to the US to go into effect
Topic | Joe Biden’s China policy
US President Joe Biden has said that China is America’s most serious competitor. Photo: AP