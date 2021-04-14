A member of the Taiwanese guard of honour raises the island’s flag at Liberty Square in November. Photo: DPA
Joe Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan to underscore commitment
- Ex-senator Chris Dodd and ex-deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, who are ‘personally close’ to the president, have been selected
- The US has announced new guidelines on Taiwan amid stepped-up Chinese military activity around the island
