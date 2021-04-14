Police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Centre on Sunday. Photo: Star Tribune via AP
Policewoman Kim Potter who fatally shot black man Daunte Wright resigns
- The city’s police chief also resigned, as the mayor said he hoped the departures would lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests
- The shooting had taken place with the Minneapolis area already on edge over the high-profile trial of an ex-officer for George Floyd’s murder
Topic | George Floyd protests
