People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers seek to speed up Uygur refugee applications amid Xinjiang human rights abuse claims
- Bipartisan bill put forward by Senators Marco Rubio and Chris Coons would grant Priority 2 refugee status to groups facing repression in China’s Xinjiang region
- The move would allow up to thousands of Uygurs to forgo a UN referral and apply directly as refugees to the US, reducing concerns over deportation back to China
