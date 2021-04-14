People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang
World /  United States & Canada

US lawmakers seek to speed up Uygur refugee applications amid Xinjiang human rights abuse claims

  • Bipartisan bill put forward by Senators Marco Rubio and Chris Coons would grant Priority 2 refugee status to groups facing repression in China’s Xinjiang region
  • The move would allow up to thousands of Uygurs to forgo a UN referral and apply directly as refugees to the US, reducing concerns over deportation back to China

Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:25am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
People protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur population outside the Canadian embassy in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE