US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP
US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

  • The deadline for pulling out the remaining 2,500 troops is set 20 years after the al-Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war
  • A US intelligence report forecasts low chances of a peace deal this year and warns the local government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay without support

Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:56am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP
US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE