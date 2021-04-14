US soldiers take position during a patrol in Ibrahim Khel village of Afghanistan’s Khost province in April 2010. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11
- The deadline for pulling out the remaining 2,500 troops is set 20 years after the al-Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war
- A US intelligence report forecasts low chances of a peace deal this year and warns the local government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay without support
Topic | War in Afghanistan
