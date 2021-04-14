Bad news for US bubble tea lovers: the shortage is likely to last until the end of April at earliest. Photo: Shutterstock
Bubble tea shortage? Boba supplies dry up in US
- Ingredients like tapioca pearls, flavoured powders and syrups are stuck in a ‘huge bottleneck’ thanks to logistics issues during the coronavirus pandemic
- Supply has tightened for the last month and is not likely to let up until the end of April at the earliest
