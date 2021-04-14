Disgraced Wall Street financier Bernard Madoff leaves court after a hearing on March 10, 2009. He has died in prison, officials confirmed. Photo: AFP Disgraced Wall Street financier Bernard Madoff leaves court after a hearing on March 10, 2009. He has died in prison, officials confirmed. Photo: AFP
Bernard Madoff, mastermind of giant Ponzi scheme, dies in US prison aged 82

  • Madoff was serving a 150-year sentence for engineering a fraud estimated as high as US$64.8 billion
  • Among those he betrayed were actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and John Malkovich; and a charity associated with Steven Spielberg

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:10am, 15 Apr, 2021

