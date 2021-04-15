US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Wednesday about the withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: TNS
politico | Joe Biden unveils US withdrawal from Afghanistan in speech heavy on symbolism
- From the September 11 deadline to the Treaty Room where the announcement was made, key details mark what could be one of the president’s defining decisions
- Biden earlier spoke to ex-president George W. Bush, who launched the war in Afghanistan, in a show of respect nearly unthinkable in the Trump years
Topic | War in Afghanistan
