US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Wednesday about the withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: TNS US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Wednesday about the withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: TNS
politico | Joe Biden unveils US withdrawal from Afghanistan in speech heavy on symbolism

  • From the September 11 deadline to the Treaty Room where the announcement was made, key details mark what could be one of the president’s defining decisions
  • Biden earlier spoke to ex-president George W. Bush, who launched the war in Afghanistan, in a show of respect nearly unthinkable in the Trump years

Updated: 4:04am, 15 Apr, 2021

