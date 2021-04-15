Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua
Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden picks Erika Moritsugu as liaison to Asian community amid rise in racist violence

  • The move follows complaints by Asian-American lawmakers over lack of representation in the cabinet, with some threatening to block nominees
  • Moritsugu was general counsel to Senator Tammy Duckworth and worked for late Senator Daniel Akaka and for the Democratic Policy Committee

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:04am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua
Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York on April 4. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE