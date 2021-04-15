Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) address Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, with his defence attorney Eric Nelson sitting next to him. Photo: AP
Derek Chauvin waives right to testify at George Floyd murder trial
- Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand in the trial in Minneapolis, with closing arguments set for Monday
- The video of Floyd gasping that he couldn’t breathe triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious examination of racism and policing in the US
Topic | United States
