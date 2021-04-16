US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday after imposing a raft of new sanctions on Russia. Photo: Bloomberg
After Russia sanctions, Joe Biden says ‘time to de-escalate’
- The president says he told Putin the US ‘could have gone further’ to punish Moscow, but was not looking to ‘kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict’
- The Russian leader has not responded to an invitation for a summit, but Biden says their teams are discussing that possibility
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday after imposing a raft of new sanctions on Russia. Photo: Bloomberg