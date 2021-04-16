Adam Toledo, 13, holds up his hands a split second before he was shot by police in Little Village, a neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Reuters
Chicago releases shocking video of police shooting 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo dead
- Bodycam footage shows teen wasn’t holding anything, had hands up when shot
- Mayor of America’s third-largest city appeals for calm over ‘excruciating’ video
Topic | Gun violence in the US
