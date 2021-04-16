A drummer receives the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in New Orleans, US. File photo: AP
Johnson & Johnson asked rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to study blood clotting risks: report
- AstraZeneca – which had been buffeted by blood clotting concerns – agreed, while Pfizer and Moderna declined, the WSJ reported
- US officials had on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to review cases of blood clots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
