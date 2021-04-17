Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in January. Photo: TNS Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in January. Photo: TNS
Oath Keepers founding member is first to plead guilty in US Capitol attack

  • The plea by heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer signals a new stage in the investigation of the deadly January 6 siege
  • The right-wing group member is among hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the building in an attempt to overturn Biden’s election victory

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:45am, 17 Apr, 2021

