Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in January. Photo: TNS
Oath Keepers founding member is first to plead guilty in US Capitol attack
- The plea by heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer signals a new stage in the investigation of the deadly January 6 siege
- The right-wing group member is among hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the building in an attempt to overturn Biden’s election victory
Topic | US Politics
