More than 500 Hongkongers apply for special Canada visa in first three weeks

  • The immigration initiative targets young, educated individuals and is a response to Beijing’s crackdown on the city
  • ‘We want them to choose Canada,’ says official on extensive efforts made to attract Hongkongers

Updated: 4:39am, 17 Apr, 2021

