Enthusiasts look at a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft at the company’s Texas launch facility in September 2019. Photo: TNS
SpaceX wins US$2.9 billion Nasa contract for moon spacecraft
- The lander will carry the two American astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, the US agency announced
- Tesla chief Elon Musk’s private space firm was picked over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and defence contractor Dynetics
