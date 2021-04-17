US climate envoy John Kerry speaks at a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 9. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says climate onus on US in John Kerry talks
- The US envoy and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng held virtual talks during the former’s trip to Shanghai
- Kerry is the first official from the current administration to visit China, signalling hopes that the two powers can work together on the global challenge
Topic | US-China relations
US climate envoy John Kerry speaks at a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 9. Photo: EPA-EFE