Leaders of the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis take part in an interview on Friday after four members of the community were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility. Photo: TNS
Four Sikhs dead in Indianapolis shooting, in new blow to Asian-American community
- It is not clear if Sikhs were targeted by the 19-year-old gunman who killed eight people at a FedEx warehouse before taking his own life
- Members of the religion began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago and opened their first house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in 1999
