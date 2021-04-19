Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP
US police: FedEx shooter bought assault rifles despite ‘red flag law’
- Indianapolis shooter Brandon Scott Hole had a previous gun confiscated after his mother called police to say that he might commit ‘suicide by cop’
- Elsewhere in the US, three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin
