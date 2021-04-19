Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP
Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US police: FedEx shooter bought assault rifles despite ‘red flag law’

  • Indianapolis shooter Brandon Scott Hole had a previous gun confiscated after his mother called police to say that he might commit ‘suicide by cop’
  • Elsewhere in the US, three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:00am, 19 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP
Friends, family and community members gather for a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE