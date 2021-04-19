A Nasa photo on Sunday shows the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test. Photo: Nasa / JPL-Caltech / ASU / AFP
Mars helicopter flight test promises ‘Wright Brothers’ aviation moment for Nasa
- Nasa hopes the whirligig will slowly ascend to an altitude of three metres above the Martian surface, hover in place for 30 seconds, then rotate before landing
- The robot rotorcraft Ingenuity was carried to Mars strapped to Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance, which touched down on February 18
Topic | United States
