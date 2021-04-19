Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Canadian government to send support to virus-hit province of Ontario
- Ontario, Canada’s most populous province with 14 million people, has for the past few days been battling record coronavirus case numbers and hospitalisations
- The federal government will also send rapid Covid-19 tests to the areas of Ontario that have been the most affected by the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP