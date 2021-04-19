A video still shows Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter during its first test flight on Mars, as seen by Nasa’s Perseverance Rover, on April 19. Photo: EPA-EFE A video still shows Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter during its first test flight on Mars, as seen by Nasa’s Perseverance Rover, on April 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
A video still shows Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter during its first test flight on Mars, as seen by Nasa’s Perseverance Rover, on April 19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nasa’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes history with first flight on another planet

  • The 1.8kg, US$85 million craft achieved the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, which was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment
  • Nasa flight controllers had to wait over three hours to see if the preprogrammed flight had succeeded 287 million kilometres away

Associated Press
Updated: 7:39pm, 19 Apr, 2021

