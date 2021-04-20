Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on Monday. Photo: Court TV via AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on Monday. Photo: Court TV via AP
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States on Monday. Photo: Court TV via AP
Derek Chauvin trial: defence lawyer tells court former policeman acted as a ‘reasonable police officer’

  • Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed black man, for more than nine minutes
  • Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree ‘depraved mind’ murder and second-degree manslaughter

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters  and Associated Press

Updated: 3:40am, 20 Apr, 2021

