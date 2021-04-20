US President Joe Biden holds a bi-partisan meeting on the American Jobs Plan at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden meets politicians to discuss US$2 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal
- Biden is pushing a jobs and infrastructure proposal worth more than US$2 trillion, branded the American Jobs Plan
- Republicans in Congress say the bill Biden has proposed is too big and most oppose raising corporate taxes
