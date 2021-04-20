A US Border Patrol officer gives water to detained migrants in Andrade, California who crossed into the United States from Mexico on Monday. Photo: Reuters A US Border Patrol officer gives water to detained migrants in Andrade, California who crossed into the United States from Mexico on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden
Under Joe Biden, United States will no longer use the term ‘illegal aliens’ to describe migrants

  • Employees of Customs and Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement should instead use ‘undocumented non-citizen’ or ‘undocumented individual’
  • The change in language comes as the Biden administration deals with a record number of children and teens, mostly from Central America, seeking to enter the US

Associated Press
Updated: 6:17am, 20 Apr, 2021

A US Border Patrol officer gives water to detained migrants in Andrade, California who crossed into the United States from Mexico on Monday. Photo: Reuters
