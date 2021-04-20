The crash in Texas occurred amid increased scrutiny of Tesla’s semi-automated Autopilot driving system. Photo: Reuters
Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Elon Musk says autopilot was off
- Police said evidence clearly suggested there was nobody in the driver’s seat of the Model S when it crashed into a tree, killing two people
- Tesla chief Elon Musk said in a tweet that data logs retrieved so far indicated the car’s autopilot was not engaged
Topic | Tesla
The crash in Texas occurred amid increased scrutiny of Tesla’s semi-automated Autopilot driving system. Photo: Reuters