South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP
South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Fear keeps elderly Korean-Americans in Los Angeles at home amid rising anti-Asian attacks

  • People of Asian descent have been spit on, beaten and told to go back to where they came from amid a surge in hate crimes in the US
  • ‘We stay home all day as if we are locked up,’ says 85-year-old Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP
South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE