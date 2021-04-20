South Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin said he rarely leaves home these days. Photo: AP
Fear keeps elderly Korean-Americans in Los Angeles at home amid rising anti-Asian attacks
- People of Asian descent have been spit on, beaten and told to go back to where they came from amid a surge in hate crimes in the US
- ‘We stay home all day as if we are locked up,’ says 85-year-old Korean immigrant Kim Yong-sin
Topic | Racism and prejudice
