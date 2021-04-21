Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP
politico | George Floyd death: Joe Biden ‘praying’ for guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

  • The US president spoke to the victim’s family on the phone after the jury began its deliberations
  • A verdict could be reached at any time, and National Guard troops have been deployed in major cities in anticipation of potential unrest

Topic |   George Floyd protests
Updated: 2:13am, 21 Apr, 2021

