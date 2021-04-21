Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP
politico | George Floyd death: Joe Biden ‘praying’ for guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
- The US president spoke to the victim’s family on the phone after the jury began its deliberations
- A verdict could be reached at any time, and National Guard troops have been deployed in major cities in anticipation of potential unrest
Topic | George Floyd protests
Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: AFP