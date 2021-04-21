Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (centre) is taken into custody after the verdicts were read at the trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Photo: Court TV via AP
Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in murder of George Floyd
- The jury reached its decision after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days
- Floyd died after Chauvin pinned him to the pavement with his knee, in an incident that sparked mass protests against racism and police brutality
Topic | George Floyd protests
