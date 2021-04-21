Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
What’s next for Derek Chauvin after being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

  • The former police officer, who faces up to 40 years on the most serious count, was transferred to the Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights
  • Judge Peter Cahill will now gather information from the trial lawyers before issuing a sentence in two months

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:15am, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE