Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody after the verdict was read in his trial in the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Court TV via AP
Explainer |
What’s next for Derek Chauvin after being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder
- The former police officer, who faces up to 40 years on the most serious count, was transferred to the Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights
- Judge Peter Cahill will now gather information from the trial lawyers before issuing a sentence in two months
Topic | United States
