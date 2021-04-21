A protester holds a poster displaying the portrait of Makiyah Bryant who was shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ohio police shoot and kill black teenage girl holding knife in Columbus
- The shooting happened just before the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd
- Police released a bodycam footage of the officer shooting Makiyah Bryant, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife
