People rally at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
‘Daddy changed the world’: how George Floyd became symbol of America’s fight against racism

  • The killing, which kicked off the biggest civil rights protests in the US since the 1960s, snuffed out a life marked by hardship but also generosity
  • Floyd was known to friends and family as a ‘gentle giant,’ who suffered runs-in with the law but who wanted the best for his children

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:31pm, 21 Apr, 2021

