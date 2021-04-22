The No 5 nuclear power unit is seen in the city of Fuqing, China in November 2020. Photo: Xinhua The No 5 nuclear power unit is seen in the city of Fuqing, China in November 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s new nuclear reactors could yield weapons-grade plutonium, warns US commander

  • The country is developing fast breeder reactors as it seeks to reduce dependence on coal, but they can produce material with potential for military use
  • The US Strategic Command head says this will ‘change the upper bounds of what China could choose to do’ in terms of expanding its nuclear capabilities

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Updated: 1:07am, 22 Apr, 2021

