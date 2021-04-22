A Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing in March. Photo: Reuters
Beijing Olympics: US shouldn’t send officials, government panel says, citing Xinjiang abuses
- Calls have been mounting for a diplomatic boycott in which athletes would compete but government representatives would shun the Winter Games
- Commission on International Religious Freedom’s annual report urges Washington to continue sanctions on Chinese agencies and officials over treatment of Uygurs
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
