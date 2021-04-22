People the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai in March. US President Joe Biden wants to boost chip manufacturing in the US to address a semiconductor shortfall. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers back US$100 billion science push to compete with China
- The Endless Frontier Act represents a significant effort to boost private sector and university research in advanced technologies with federal funding
- The bipartisan measure would also authorise another US$10 billion to designate regional technology hubs and create a supply chain crisis response programme
Topic | US-China tech war
