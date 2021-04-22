A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP
A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

George Floyd murder: Joe Biden thinks bar is too high for convicting violent police officers

  • The US president will push for police reform during a major speech to mark his first 100 days in office
  • Justice Department launches investigation into Minneapolis’ policing practices after ex-officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty of Floyd’s murder

Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:51am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP
A protester poses stands next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles in May 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE