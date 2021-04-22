Technicians carefully lower the Moxie instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in March 2019. Photo: Nasa via AFP Technicians carefully lower the Moxie instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in March 2019. Photo: Nasa via AFP
In first, Perseverance Mars rover makes oxygen on another planet

  • The experiment could pave the way for a means to produce oxygen for future astronauts to breathe
  • ‘Mechanical trees’ like the one on the rover could remove the need to haul vast amounts of oxygen over from Earth to use as rocket fuel for the return trip

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:22am, 22 Apr, 2021

