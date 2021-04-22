Technicians carefully lower the Moxie instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in March 2019. Photo: Nasa via AFP
In first, Perseverance Mars rover makes oxygen on another planet
- The experiment could pave the way for a means to produce oxygen for future astronauts to breathe
- ‘Mechanical trees’ like the one on the rover could remove the need to haul vast amounts of oxygen over from Earth to use as rocket fuel for the return trip
