Joe Biden set to recognise massacre 0f Armenians as genocide, risks Turkey’s wrath

  • US president’s genocide designation could come on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of mass killings that began in 1915
  • Biden administration’s move likely to infuriate Turkey and further strain already frayed ties between two Nato allies

Associated Press
Updated: 12:45pm, 22 Apr, 2021

