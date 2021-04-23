Activists hold signs as they take part in a rally in support of DC statehood near the US Capitol in March. Photo: AFP Activists hold signs as they take part in a rally in support of DC statehood near the US Capitol in March. Photo: AFP
US House votes to make Washington DC the 51st state, but Senate fight looms

  • Republicans oppose the idea given that the new state would be overwhelmingly Democratic
  • The Senate is split 50-50 with Vice-President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker. But it takes 60 senators to break a concerted filibuster attempt

Associated Press
Updated: 3:05am, 23 Apr, 2021

