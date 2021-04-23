Protesters demand an end to anti-Asian violence during a Rally in New York on April 4. Photo: AFP Protesters demand an end to anti-Asian violence during a Rally in New York on April 4. Photo: AFP
US Senate passes hate crimes bill after attacks on Asian-Americans

  • Lawmakers voted 94-1 in favour of the legislation, which aims to quell the racial violence that has been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Backers of the bill cited the language of Trump and some of his allies, who routinely used phrases like the ‘Chinese virus’ and ‘Wuhan virus’

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:08am, 23 Apr, 2021

