Two men died after a Tesla vehicle crashed into a tree in Texas on April 17. Photo: Scott J. Engle via Reuters
Teslas can be ‘tricked’ to run without driver, report says after fatal crash
- Consumer Reports engineers placed a weight on the steering wheel, ‘easily’ fooling the car’s Autopilot system
- Two men died in Texas last week when a Model S caught fire after hitting a tree, apparently with no one behind the wheel
Topic | Tesla
