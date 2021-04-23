A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India on Thursday. Photo: AP A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India on Thursday. Photo: AP
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Canada bans flights from India and Pakistan amid growing wave in region

  • The news comes hours after India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections in the previous 24-hours
  • Health Minister Patty Hajdu says half the people testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Canada by airplane came from India

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 6:22am, 23 Apr, 2021

