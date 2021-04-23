National Guard stand at their posts outside the US Capitol in Washington on March 8, 2021. File photo: AP National Guard stand at their posts outside the US Capitol in Washington on March 8, 2021. File photo: AP
politico | US troops increasingly vulnerable to directed-energy attacks, Pentagon tells lawmakers

  • Attacks cause mysterious illness similar to ‘Havana syndrome’ previously reported by American diplomats
  • Defence Department briefers identified Russia as a likely culprit but didn’t have smoking gun evidence

Updated: 11:48am, 23 Apr, 2021

