National Guard stand at their posts outside the US Capitol in Washington on March 8, 2021. File photo: AP
politico | US troops increasingly vulnerable to directed-energy attacks, Pentagon tells lawmakers
- Attacks cause mysterious illness similar to ‘Havana syndrome’ previously reported by American diplomats
- Defence Department briefers identified Russia as a likely culprit but didn’t have smoking gun evidence
Topic | Defence
National Guard stand at their posts outside the US Capitol in Washington on March 8, 2021. File photo: AP