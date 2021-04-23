This image from body-worn camera video shows Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed at a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda in 2018. Photo: AP This image from body-worn camera video shows Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed at a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda in 2018. Photo: AP
California cop charged in death of Filipino man Laudemar Arboleda, shot nine times

  • Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Hall charged over 2018 fatal shooting of unarmed 33-year-old
  • Officer also facing scrutiny in shooting death of black man Tyrell Wilson on March 11

Associated Press
Updated: 1:23pm, 23 Apr, 2021

