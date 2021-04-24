US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House during a virtual climate summit on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Joe Biden to make first overseas trip in June for G7 and Nato summits
- The US president will visit Britain as well as Belgium, where he will also take part in a US-EU meeting
- During the trip, Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to Nato, in an apparent rebuke of Trump’s approach to the alliance
