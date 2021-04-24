A pharmacist fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a medical centre in Boston, Massachusetts, in March. Photo: AFP A pharmacist fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a medical centre in Boston, Massachusetts, in March. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

  • The decision comes after a CDC panel voted 10-4 to lift a pause in the roll-out
  • Experts say the jab’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots, with only 15 known US cases out of nearly 8 million given the vaccine

Associated Press
Updated: 7:54am, 24 Apr, 2021

